Lok Sabha polls 2024: Which constituency reported highest NOTA in 2019 general election

As India heads to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all parties are making their pitch, with the BJP aiming to secure over 400 seats in the lower house of the Parliament.
Congress and other I.N.D.I.A. bloc members are hoping to provide stiff competition to the BJP-led NDA which has won the last two general elections.
With polling through April and March, India will choose its next prime minister when the election results are declared on June 4.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 65,23, 975 votes went to NOTA, accounting for 1.06 per cent of the total votes cast.
NOTA or 'none of the above' is an option available to voters if they wish to reject all the candidates contesting from their constituency. In the 2019 elections, the highest number of NOTA votes was seen in a Bihar constituency, while the lowest was seen in Lakshadweep.
Bihar's Gopalganj (SC) seat saw 51,660 NOTA votes, making up 2.8 per cent of the votes in 2019 - the highest among all constituencies.
The constituency saw JD(U)'s Dr Alok Kumar Suman win with 5,68,150 votes. RJD's Surendra Ram secured 2,81,716 votes, coming in second.
Gopalganj (SC) has six assembly segments - Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore (SC), and Hathua.
In 2014, Gopalganj (SC) saw 17,841 NOTA votes.
The Lakshadweep constituency saw the lowest of just 100 NOTA votes.
(Published 27 March 2024, 13:53 IST)