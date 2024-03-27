Lok Sabha polls 2024: Which constituency reported highest NOTA in 2019 general election

As India heads to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all parties are making their pitch, with the BJP aiming to secure over 400 seats in the lower house of the Parliament.

Congress and other I.N.D.I.A. bloc members are hoping to provide stiff competition to the BJP-led NDA which has won the last two general elections.

With polling through April and March, India will choose its next prime minister when the election results are declared on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 65,23, 975 votes went to NOTA, accounting for 1.06 per cent of the total votes cast.