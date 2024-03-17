Lok Sabha polls: IUML raises concerns over polling on Fridays

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed concerns regarding the scheduling of polling on Fridays. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam conveyed to reporters that the party's apprehensions would be raised with the Election Commission.
Salam emphasised the significance of Fridays for Muslims who attend mosque prayers, stating that conducting polls on Fridays could cause inconvenience to many.
The first phase of polling is also scheduled for Friday, April 19, with Tamil Nadu voting on that day. Kerala is set to go to the polls in the second phase on April 26, which also falls on a Friday.
IUML, a coalition partner of the Congress, is contesting in two sitting seats in Kerala and one in Tamil Nadu.
