Lok Sabha polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in one phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in one phase on April 19. The result of the election will be announced on 4 June 2024.
Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.
32 seats from total of 39 are unreserved, and 7 are reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 election, DMK's alliance won with majority seats, and the average of voters was 1.51 million.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the will kick off on April 19.
The other six phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 19 March 2024, 05:27 IST)