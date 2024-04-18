Mahakaushal region to see BJP, Congress direct fight

It is in nearby Chhindwara where a prestige battle is being played out — Congress veteran Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is up against the BJP machinery. It is the lone seat which the BJP lost in the state in 2019. Several BJP bigwigs have campaigned for BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu. However, the Congress is confident of a victory here as the party had won all the seven Assembly seats in Chhindwara in the 2023 Assembly polls.