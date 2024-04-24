Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi, Shah hate Karnataka and its farmers, alleges Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other top leaders of the ruling Congress staged a protest at the Vidhana Soudha against “injustice” by the union government in providing drought relief aid to Karnataka.
AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, K J George, Ramalinga Reddy, B S Suresh (Byrathi) and others picketed near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hate Karnataka and its farmers,” Siddaramaiah said.
“We have sought justice for Karnataka, but till date the union government hasn’t responded,” he added.
“Modi remembers Karnataka only during polls. He didn’t come when BJP’s B S Yediyurappa was the CM and there were floods. That’s why we are saying ‘Go Back Modi’ and ‘Go Back Shah’,” Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister said Karnataka has sought Rs 18,172 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). “It’s been seven months now,” he said. “With what face are Modi and Shah coming to Karnataka to seek votes? They have no moral right to set foot on Karnataka.”
Karnataka has declared 223 out of 236 taluks as drought-hit.
“In September 2023, we gave our memorandum for drought to the union government. A central team came here on a four-day visit and submitted its report. Shah came here and said we delayed submission of the memorandum. He lied,” Siddaramaiah said.
Training his guns at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Siddaramaiah said: “She said we’re seeking funds for the guarantee schemes. That’s also a lie because we’re funding the schemes from our own resources.”
Siddaramaiah said his government had done well to manage the drought situation.
“Due to lack of rains, farmers are in distress due to crop loss on 48,000 hectares. We have given Rs 2,000 per farmer to 34 lakh of them, totalling Rs 650 crore. We’ve effectively managed the drought
situation, including drinking water, fodder, jobs and preventing migration,” Siddaramaiah said.
