'Modi wave will wash away Congress guarantee effect': BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra has a lot on his plate, especially pressure to deliver the goods in Karnataka. In a chat with DH’s N B Hombal, Vijayendra says Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a stronger India appeals more to the voter than the Congress’ guarantees. Excerpts:
What’s the biggest challenge the BJP is facing in Karnataka?
Every karyakarta is making all-out efforts to encash the unprecedented popularity of PM Modi and convert it into votes. We only need to catch up to his popularity and win all seats in the state. I’m sure we’ll give extra push to catch up in the last leg of the campaign. We are taking every good work carried out by PM Modi to every house in the state.
But the perception is that Modi’s popularity is not as visible as it was in 2019.
Only fools can make such an assessment. There’s not a grain of truth in such an assessment. On the contrary, his popularity has increased. India has emerged stronger under PM Modi’s leadership. This isn’t just the BJP’s version. This is even endorsed by economic experts at the World Bank. The World Bank has said in its report that India’s GDP will grow at a rate of 7.5%. Does this mean to say that the World Bank is filled with BJP workers?
Will Congress’ guarantee schemes eat into the BJP’s vote share?
Guarantees are nothing but a newer version of Congress’ ‘Garibi Hatao’. Congress has already reaped the benefits of guarantees; they came to power in the state by promising these unwieldy guarantees. Now, whatever residual effect is left will be washed away by the pro-Modi wave. In my assessment, at best, the guarantees may have an impact of just 10% or 20% in some cases. But it won’t help Congress win more seats.
Congress has released full-page advertisements on the Modi government failing Karnataka.
This is an utter insult to the people of this country as well as the state who elected Congress to power. How can they insult the PM and MPs like this? People know that they have got the ‘chombu’ in their hands by giving them votes for more than five decades. Therefore, their number of seats in Parliament has fallen from 400 to less than 50 now.
Congress, especially Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is aiming at consolidating the Vokkaligas. Does this worry you?
The election result will give you the answer on who consolidates the Vokkaligas. The pro-Modi wave will help us overcome all challenges. At the moment, I believe in the adage that leadership won’t emerge by virtue of position, but by acceptance of people. Only acceptability will create leadership. Anyone who wants to be a leader must come out of the trap of caste and ensure that s/he is accepted by one and all.
How is the BJP’s alliance with JD(S) helping?
Until last week, we had no confidence in winning Tumkur, but because of the alliance with JD(S), we’re winning. In Chikkaballapur, what was considered an uphill task about 10 days ago, is now achievable. Similarly, in Kolar, JD(S) is gaining. In Bangalore Rural, it’s no more a Herculean task to defeat D K Suresh.
There are reports about internal sabotage affecting the BJP’s prospects in Hassan and other places.
I agree that till last week, there was such a threat. But now, everything is settled. There were minor issues that we have addressed. Preetham Gowda (in Hassan) will, in a day or two, campaign for the JD(S) candidate as problems between them have been resolved.