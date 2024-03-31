Tyranny won't work, can't keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at I.N.D.I.A. bloc mega rally

New Delhi: Tyranny won't work and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot be kept behind bars for long, said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her husband's message from Enforcement Directorate custody at the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally here on Sunday.

In her maiden speech at a political rally, Sunita also asked people whether Kejriwal should resign as Chief Minister.

"The BJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal. Should he resign? Is his arrest justified? He is a 'sher' (lion). They won't be able to keep him behind bars for long," she said.

Sunita thanked people for showering blessings on her husband.

"This tyranny will not work. My husband is getting lots of blessings," she said.