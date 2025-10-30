<p>Bengaluru: Chikkajala police on Tuesday arrested a mason for allegedly strangling his co-worker to death after a quarrel over cooking non-vegetarian food during Chhath Puja at an underconstruction site.</p>.<p>The accused, Radheshyam Chauhan, 49, and the victim, Shambu Thanti, 48, both from Bihar, had been working and staying at Navarathna Agrahara for two years.</p>.Bengaluru: Couple held for murder after 'road accident' turns out to be deliberate hit.<p>Police said Thanti, who was observing Chhath Puja, objected to Chauhan cooking meat during the festival. The two argued on Sunday night, and their supervisor, Surendra Pandit, intervened, promising to settle the issue the next day.</p>.<p>On Monday morning, when Pandit could not reach Thanti, other workers checked on him and found him dead with facial injuries. Chauhan was missing.</p>.<p>He later appeared at the police station and confessed to striking and strangling Thanti before attacking him with a wooden log.</p>