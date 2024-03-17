On Kharge's turf, PM Modi says Karnataka govt serves as 'family ATM' for Congress leaders

Kalaburagi: Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said corruption is the oxygen of the Congress and the party cannot breathe without it.
Launching his election campaign from the home turf of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Saturday, he said the state government “has become the family ATM of their leaders”.
Accusing Congress leaders of indulging in loot while people are in distress, he said law and order in the state has collapsed. “People have lost confidence in the Congress government in the short span of time since they came to power. They have realised that the party will not correct itself and is supporting anti-social elements,” he charged.
“Let alone fulfilling election promises, the state government has allowed the situation to get worse. Instead of providing free electricity, it has resorted to power cuts, leaving farmers unable to operate their borewells. It has committed a sin by snatching the rights of youths by stopping scholarships. The party is engaged in looting after realising that it will not come back to power,” Modi alleged.
Appealing to the people to elect more BJP MPs from the state, he said this will help him keep a watch on the Congress government’s “corrupt activities”. He also said the BJP government at the Centre “has always worked for the development of the state” and spread the message of Indian democratic values by drawing inspiration from Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan.
“India is the mother of democracy and it is accepted by the world. But Congress leaders are spoiling the country’s reputation by making fun of our tradition,” he said.
(Published 16 March 2024, 21:50 IST)