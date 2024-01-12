PM Modi in Maharashtra to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign | Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Maharashtra on Friday to launch the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, and inaugurate and dedicate several projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore.

Here's all you need to know:

1) As per details available, Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans-harbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, a statement earlier said. Over the weekend, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a series of field visits and meetings to give final touches for the mega show of strength in Nashik.

Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in December 2016. It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India. The bridge is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

2) At a public event in Navi Mumbai, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects, including the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2-km-long tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai.

3) Among other projects, he will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore, it will provide drinking water supply to Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

4) Modi will launch several rail projects as well.

5) He will inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is the first of its kind in India with the best available machines in the world including 3D metal printing.

This will house a training school for skilling of workforce for this sector, including specially-abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in Gems and Jewellery trade and will help domestic manufacturing also, the statement said.

6) PM Modi will also inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Nashik, the venue of which was visited by Shinde earlier for inspection. The CM inspected the helipad that has been set up at Nilgiri Baug ground as well as the route of the PM's road show apart from the main stage of the function, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

The National Youth Festival is organised every year from January 12 to 16. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary falls on January 12.

7) The visit of Modi comes ahead of the 14 January joint meeting of the three parties (BJP, Sena, NCP) at district levels - a move which would increase camaraderie and bonding of the alliance.

(With PTI, DHNS inputs)