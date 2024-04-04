PM Modi is visionary, doesn't think of today but how India would be 2047: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that being a visionary leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not thinking of today but preparing a roadmap for India in 2047.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was here to meet the BJP's Hoshangabad candidate Darshan Choudhry who would be filing his nomination papers during the day.

"Our prime minister is a visionary leader and he does not think of today. How India will be in 2047.... Modi is planning this today. Not just (next) five years," Chouhan told reporters in Hoshangabad district, now known as Narmadapuram.

"On the one hand, the 100 days agenda after the new government is formed is already prepared as this government is coming back, there is no doubt about it. It will cross the 370- as well as 400-mark. But how India will be in 2047, its roadmap is being prepared," he said, when asked about the BJP's manifesto committee meeting in Delhi which he will be attending.

"Developed India is our resolve, and the BJP and the prime minister have invited suggestions from the people. Based on them, the manifesto will be finalized," he said.

The BJP has decided to make women in the country 'Lakhpati Didi', Chouhan said, adding, "There will not be any tears in the eyes of our sisters and they will have smiles on their faces. We have to support their economic, social, educational and political empowerment."