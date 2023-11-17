JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

PM Modi urges MP, Chhattisgarh voters to use their franchise

Polling began for all seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh in the second and final phase of the election in the state.
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 03:36 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to use their franchise as the two states went to polls.

On Friday, polling began for all seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh in the second and final phase of the election in the state.

Modi on X urged the Chhattisgarh voters to use their franchise, saying every vote is valuable for democracy.

In a message to Madhya Pradesh voters, he expressed confidence that voters across the state will cast their ballots and add to the 'brightness of this festival of democracy.'

The prime minister extended his greetings to the first-time voters.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 November 2023, 03:36 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshChhattisgarhAssembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT