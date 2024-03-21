Lok Sabha elections 2024: Poll Vault, March 21

Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Gandhis two prestigious constituencies, have always been in the spotlight during the election season. This time, too, it is no different. Congress workers are getting restive over the party dragging its feet on announcing Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Amethi. The Congress may have its reasons, as Rahul was defeated by the BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 shocker. But a group of party workers do not want to give up. They have come to New Delhi to impress upon the leadership to announce his name. However, the Congress may not be too worried about Rae Bareli, as Sonia Gandhi has been consistently winning that seat since 2004.