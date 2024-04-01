Rahul Gandhi does not know definition of democracy: Kangana Ranaut

All the BJP MLAs and the candidates from various assembly segments were present in the meeting.

However, former MP and scion of Kullu, Maheshwar Singh, was absent from the meeting. Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur later met him at his residence.

Accompanied by Leader of Opposition and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, Ranaut visited Bhima Kali temple in Mandi town and interacted with people and workers over a cup of tea at Indira market.

Attired in a sari and Himachali cap, the actor was also seen serving tea to the BJP leaders.

Ranaut began her election campaign with a road show and rally on Friday.

Ranaut said the voters of Mandi will give a befitting reply to the Congress leaders' "derogatory remarks against women of Mandi".

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with comments on the actor posted on their social media handles. Later, Shrinate had said that her account was hacked.

Meanwhile, Thakur appealed to the workers to work hard in the elections and said the BJP is going to form the government at the Centre and the state after June 1.