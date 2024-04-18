Rahul Gandhi intensifies poll campaign in Kerala; slams BJP, PM Modi

Kannur/Palakkad (Kerala): Intensifying the Congress' election campaign, senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various issues including unemployment and inflation and said the whole idea of the saffron party was to create instability and disharmony in India.

The Wayanad MP, who is also the Congress candidate from the hilly constituency in Kerala, attended three massive rallies in Kannur, Palakkad and Kottayam Lok Sabha segments and alleged certain media houses regularly abused him for criticising the policies and ideologies of BJP.

Addressing an election rally in Kannur, Gandhi said his relentless criticism of BJP has resulted in the saffron party and their media houses tarnishing his image across the country.

The entire idea of BJP is to create instability and disharmony in India and, in turn, harm millions of people in the country, he said.

"I fight the BJP and the RSS. No matter what they do, I fight them every day. I have an ideological difference with them and I get up every day and think to myself, how am I gonna disturb them today? But there is a cost to this.

"Their media channels abuse me 24 hours a day. My image is distorted across the country," Gandhi said.