Rahul Gandhi asks people to share feedback on Congress manifesto

"I made this video last night at 12:30am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant," Gandhi said in the post accompanying the video which was released around 10 am.

"The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," he said.

In the video, Gandhi says he made the video after coming back from the rally in Telangana and many people told him that it is a "revolutionary" manifesto.

He thanked people for their suggestions which he said helped shape the manifesto.

Gandhi asked them to share feedback with him on the manifesto and tell him what they liked about it and what they did not.