Too little, too late: Jaipur Congress candidate Sunil Sharma's riposte on secular credentials inadequate, say observers

Jaipur: The Congress is facing a dilemma regarding its Jaipur Lok Sabha candidate, Sunil Sharma, due to his alleged association with Jaipur Dialogues, a social media handle known for posting content against the Congress and minority groups.
In an attempt to counter the negative publicity surrounding him on social media, Sunil Sharma has been sharing past videos on his handle, showcasing his secular speeches and advocating for harmony between Hindus and Muslims. However, political observers suggest that these efforts may be too little and too late, as his reputation has already been tarnished, and the BJP is likely to capitalise on this situation.
While Jaipur Lok Sabha seat is traditionally considered a Brahmin stronghold, Sharma's Brahmin identity alone may not be sufficient for him to secure victory in the upcoming elections.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor previously tweeted about Sunil Sharma, suggesting that Sharma may have experienced a sudden change of heart, akin to a "Pauline epiphany," while referencing Sharma's previous tweets attacking him. Tharoor quoted a tweet from the Jaipur Dialogues handle, which read, “Shashi Tharoor is just Rahul Gandhi with a thesaurus he stole from a library on his way out!"
Fact checker and co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, tweeted about Sunil Sharma, expressing surprise that the Congress had given him a ticket. Zubair highlighted Sharma's association with Jaipur Dialogues, describing it as one of the most contentious handles against religion and the Congress party. Zubair also shared a video of Sharma abruptly ending an interview when questioned about his affiliation with Jaipur Dialogues. This tweet quickly gained traction, raising doubts about Sharma's secular credentials.
Following criticism from several others on social media, Sharma has made attempts to mitigate the situation by sharing videos and making statements to tone down the controversy surrounding him.
Despite Sharma's clarification denying any association with the platform, stating that he parted ways with it long ago, many questions persist about his initial reluctance to address the issue, especially given that he is considered an eloquent speaker.
"Sharma, whose family has been associated with the Congress since the freedom struggle, should have countered the allegations, especially given his reputation as a skilled debater. With proficiency in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit, along with his education and knowledge, he had the opportunity to clarify his position. Unfortunately, his defensive stance may tarnish his reputation. With the pervasive influence of social media, he will need to launch a robust counter-propaganda campaign. His initial response, followed by a belated statement, may not be sufficient. In the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, segments like Hawa Mahal, Kishan Pol, Bagru, and parts of Adarsh Nagar, where several lakh votes are at stake, could significantly impact the outcome," commented Narayan Bareth, a senior political analyst.
While reports suggest that Muslim organisations in Jaipur are convening to discuss Sharma's candidature, it appears that the Congress has faced challenges in finding a strong candidate for the Jaipur constituency.
Sharma has released a video on his social media handle urging people to watch it to get to know him better. In the video, possibly filmed at Shaheen Bagh, he addresses Muslim women, expressing solidarity by stating that a Hindu brother will always stand by his Muslim sister. He emphasises the shared blood and DNA of all individuals, regardless of religious affiliation.
The X handle of Jaipur Dialogues was launched in 2016 by Sanjay Dixit, a retired IAS officer, who considers himself a social influencer and claims “All religions are not the same.” He organises regular conclaves under the banner of Jaipur Dialogues, where Sunil Sharma has often been seen as a participant.
Countering the allegations, Sharma said in a statement on X, “I am in no way related to the Jaipur dialogues YouTube channel or Twitter handle. This is completely fake news and false propaganda being floated to diminish the prospects of the Congress Party.”
With only a few days left for filing nominations, the Congress party may face challenges in swiftly finding a replacement candidate. Additionally, Sunil Sharma's longstanding family ties with the party and his affluent status, attributed to his ownership of Gyan Vihar University, a private educational institution, could potentially sway the decision in his favour.
He also clarified in the statement that “My father Acharya Purushottam Uttam and my elder brother late Suresh Sharma had devoted their entire life in the service of Congress and I too have been continuously working for the Congress Party since 1981. I am a member but it was my good fortune that during this period, I got the opportunity to serve the party while holding several posts.”