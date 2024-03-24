Too little, too late: Jaipur Congress candidate Sunil Sharma's riposte on secular credentials inadequate, say observers

Following criticism from several others on social media, Sharma has made attempts to mitigate the situation by sharing videos and making statements to tone down the controversy surrounding him.

Despite Sharma's clarification denying any association with the platform, stating that he parted ways with it long ago, many questions persist about his initial reluctance to address the issue, especially given that he is considered an eloquent speaker.

"Sharma, whose family has been associated with the Congress since the freedom struggle, should have countered the allegations, especially given his reputation as a skilled debater. With proficiency in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit, along with his education and knowledge, he had the opportunity to clarify his position. Unfortunately, his defensive stance may tarnish his reputation. With the pervasive influence of social media, he will need to launch a robust counter-propaganda campaign. His initial response, followed by a belated statement, may not be sufficient. In the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, segments like Hawa Mahal, Kishan Pol, Bagru, and parts of Adarsh Nagar, where several lakh votes are at stake, could significantly impact the outcome," commented Narayan Bareth, a senior political analyst.

While reports suggest that Muslim organisations in Jaipur are convening to discuss Sharma's candidature, it appears that the Congress has faced challenges in finding a strong candidate for the Jaipur constituency.

Sharma has released a video on his social media handle urging people to watch it to get to know him better. In the video, possibly filmed at Shaheen Bagh, he addresses Muslim women, expressing solidarity by stating that a Hindu brother will always stand by his Muslim sister. He emphasises the shared blood and DNA of all individuals, regardless of religious affiliation.