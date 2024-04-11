Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tough battle expected between Congress, BJP in Sikar

Yet he does not enumerate his development work or his vision in his speech at a small gathering at Palsana. His speech ends and begins with Modi’s achievements, touching upon CAA, strict law for corruption, Modi’s global standing and how he has gained respect for India and Indians as compared to Manmohan Singh and how the US president offers the first tea to Modi and how MPs are not searched at US airports anymore, how Modi has raised India’s ranking to become world’s fifth largest economy. And BJP minister Jhabar Singh Kharra elaborated upon 28 years of CPM rule in West Bengal and how the Left never bought crops at MSP rates.