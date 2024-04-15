Villagers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli to boycott Lok Sabha polls due to lack of roads

Another villager, Deepak Farshwan, said poll officials came to the village with a voting machine so that aged people can exercise their franchise. An 85-year-old woman refused to cast her vote, saying she has never seen a pucca road here in her life but she does not want the future generations to experience her plight, Deepak said, adding that the villagers are also forced to pay an additional amount to get food and other essential items to the village.