Visually challenged candidate files nomination in Bidar

Bidar, dhns: Visually-impaired Dilip Nagappa Busa was among two candidates who filed nomination papers from Bidar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday..
Dilip from Kadawad village of Bidar taluk arrived at the DC office along with a few people, sans grand procession, and filed the papers in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy.
Vinay Biradar has filed his nomination as the Universe Citizen Party candidate in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Sidrameshwar. The Congress and the BJP candidates have decided to file nomination on April 17 and 18 respectively.
Plaint against govt staff
Addressing a press conference, the DC said that they have received complaints against 20 government employees on charges of working in favour of political parties.
(Published 13 April 2024, 00:46 IST)