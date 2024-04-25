Your complete guide to Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2

A number of star candidates will have their fates on line during the second phase of the LS polls. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Hema Malini, and LS Speaker Om Birla are among them.

Former Union Minister Tharoor is hoping to retain the Thiruvananthapuram seat for the fourth time. He is pitted against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the BJP and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran.

Malini, who has represented the Mathura constituency since 2014, is contesting against Congress' Mukesh Dhangar while Om Birla, a two-time MP from Kota, is facing Prahlad Gunjal from the Congress party.

In Karnataka, JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will see his fate play out in ballot boxes during phase 2, along with Udpupi Chikamagaluru candidates—Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP and Congress's K Jayaprakash Hegde.

In Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, the sitting MP, and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), will face Congress' Sowmya Reddy.

Replacing three-time MP Rajendra Agarwal, who has been holding the Meerut seat since 2004, Arun Govil, famous for portraying Lord Ram's character in Ramayan TV series, is making his electoral debut against BSP's Devvrat Kumar Tyagi and SP's Sunita Verma.

Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from Rajnandgaon, a stronghold of the BJP for over 30 years.

Baghel is pitted against BJP's Santosh Pandey, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections succeeding Abhishek Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Raman Singh, also from the BJP.

The contest for the Alappuzha seat in Kerala has turned into a prestige battle for the Congress with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal’s return to the Lok Sabha poll fray after 2014 as the party looks to wrest the only seat it lost to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in its landslide 19-1 victory in Kerala in the 2019 polls.

Venugopal has not lost any major election in his career. He won the Alappuzha Assembly seat thrice in a row in 1996, 2001, and 2006 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alappuzha in 2009 and 2014.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is also in the fray from Thrissur against K Muraleedharan of Congress and VS Sunil Kumar of CPI(M).