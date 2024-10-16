Crown of thorns, says Farooq Abdullah after Omar takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir's CM

<p>Srinagar: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/omar-abdullah-takes-oath-as-first-cm-of-jk-ut-congress-stays-away-from-cabinet-3234343">sworn in as the first Chief Minister</a> of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, his father and National Conference (NC) president, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farooq-abdullah">Farooq Abdullah</a>, remarked that the position was a “crown of thorns.”</p><p>In an emotional statement following the ceremony, senior Abdullah expressed hope that his son would succeed in meeting the expectations of the people of the region.</p><p>“It is a crown of thorns, and may Allah help him fulfil the hopes of people,” he said, underscoring the immense challenges and responsibilities Omar faces as the first Chief Minister since Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024| AAP wants its lone MLA to be included in ministry.<p>“The state is full of challenges, and I hope this government will do what it had promised in the election manifesto,” senior Abdullah told reporters after the oath-taking ceremony at the SK International Convention Centre (SKICC), here.</p><p>Taking a cue from his grandfather, Zahir Abdullah, Omar's son, said the new government’s first priority is restoration of statehood. “After statehood, our true struggle (for restoration of) Article 370 will start. Article 370 will always be our priority,” he said.</p><p>Omar’s swearing-in took place amid tight security at the SKICC, marking his second term as Chief Minister. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath to Omar, along with senior NC leader Surinder Choudhary as Deputy Chief Minister.</p><p>The transition comes at a critical time for Jammu and Kashmir, as the region remains in the spotlight following significant political and constitutional changes in recent years.</p>