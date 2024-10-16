Home
jammu and kashmir

Crown of thorns, says Farooq Abdullah after Omar takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir's CM

In an emotional statement following the ceremony, senior Abdullah expressed hope that his son would succeed in meeting the expectations of the people of the region.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:10 IST

Comments
Published 16 October 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar AbdullahFarooq AbdullahJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

