Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

J&K Assembly Election 2024: Engineer Rashid's interim bail extended till Oct 12

AIP chief spokesperson Inam-un-Nabi confirmed that they had applied for an extension in bail which has been granted.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 08:28 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us