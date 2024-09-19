Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

Following the Election Commission's announcement of polls in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since 2014, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting in three phases—September 18, September 25, and October 1. Results will be declared on October 8.

The MCC, issued by the ECI, lays down guidelines highlighting dos and don'ts for political parties and their leaders ahead of polls.

Parties are advised to "strictly adhere" to these guidelines.

In view of the upcoming polls, here's everything you need to know about the MCC.