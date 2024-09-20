Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | How to check results for your constituency

The first phase out of the three phases of polling has been completed on September 18. Phase 2 is on September 25 and Phase 3 on October 1.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 11:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after almost ten years, since Article 370 was abrogated. The first phase out of the three phases of polling has been completed on September 18. Phase 2 is on September 25 and Phase 3 on October 1.

Results will be announced on October 8.

Here is how you can check the results for your constituency:

  • Select the election results options displayed on the website.

  • Select the constituency of your choice from the tab that opens.

The number of seats that each party has won will be displayed on the list of parties after the counting is over.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2024, 11:00 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsECIAssembly electionsElection FAQsFaqsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT