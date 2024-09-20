Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | How to check results for your constituency

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after almost ten years, since Article 370 was abrogated. The first phase out of the three phases of polling has been completed on September 18. Phase 2 is on September 25 and Phase 3 on October 1.
Results will be announced on October 8.
Here is how you can check the results for your constituency:
The number of seats that each party has won will be displayed on the list of parties after the counting is over.
