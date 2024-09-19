Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | How to register as an NRI voter?

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 61 per cent voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts as phase one of the Union Territory's first Assembly elections in a decade concluded peacefully on Wednesday.

These elections are significant as they are the first since 2014 and since the removal of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped the region of its special status. This also marks the first assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, following the division of the state into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Over 2.3 million voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, vying for 24 assembly segments in this phase. The subsequent phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

