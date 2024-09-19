Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | How to register as an NRI voter?

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 61 per cent voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts as phase one of the Union Territory's first Assembly elections in a decade concluded peacefully on Wednesday.
These elections are significant as they are the first since 2014 and since the removal of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped the region of its special status. This also marks the first assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, following the division of the state into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
A citizen of India, who is absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, and has not acquired citizenship of any other country are known as "Overseas Voters" and are eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in their Indian passport.
Over 2.3 million voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, vying for 24 assembly segments in this phase. The subsequent phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.
How to enrol as an Overseas/NRI elector
Getting Started
Fill Enrolment Form
Fill Form 6A online at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and upload the requisite proofs.
Alternatively download Form 6A from ECI website www.eci.gov.in. Fill Form 6A in 2 copies. Forms are also available free of cost in Indian Missions.
Documents required with Form 6?
One recent passport size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A.
Self attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing photograph, address in India and all other
The page of passport containing the valid visa endorsement
Form can be submitted in person or by post
If the application is sent by post, the photo copy of each of the documents referred to above, should be duly self attested.
Alternatively you can fill the form in person at the Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant ERO of the constituency. If application submitted in person before the ERO, the original passport should be produced for verification.
What happens after the form submission: Verification process
Booth Level Officer will visit the home address mentioned in your passport and enquire to verify the copies of documents
In cases where no relative is available or willing to give declaration for verification of documents, the documents will be sent for verification to the concerned Indian Mission
Decision of the ERO will be communicated to you by post on the address and SMS on the mobile number given in Form 6A. Electoral rolls are also on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer
Name of overseas elector is included in a separate section for “Overseas Electors” which is the last section of the roll of each polling station area
You can use Form-8 for making any correction in electoral roll
What to do on change of address
If the case of shifting of residence ( within the same Constituency or in different Constituency) , fill Form 8 online for download Form 8 download Form 6 and submit to the ERO of the area of your new residence
It is not necessary to get address changed in your old EPIC. However, if you want to change address in EPIC, it can be done on payment of Rs. 25 with an application to Electoral Registration Officer of the new constituency. The EPIC with new address will carry the same EPIC no as the old one.
How to Vote
An overseas elector is not issued an EPIC and you will be allowed to vote in person at the polling station on production of your original passport.
Points to remember
No person can be enrolled on more than one electoral roll i.e. when you enrol as a overseas voter you have to submit a declaration - that you did not get enrolled as a general elector
If you are registered as a general voter, you should surrender your EPIC alongwith submission of Form 6A
When you return to India you can register as general elector at your place of ordinary residence
Please remember that you have only one vote. Accordingly you should not vote for more than one candidate