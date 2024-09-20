Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | BJP raising bogey of Pakistan to hide its 'failures': Mehbooba

At a rally in Katra, Modi had said, "You must stay vigilant. You have to be cautious. Every vote for the Congress facilitates the implementation of the manifestos of the National Conference and the PDP. What are they announcing? "They will restore Article 370 and bring back the era of violence and bloodshed. Maybe there is no enthusiasm about the alliance of the NC and Congress here, but the neighbouring country is very excited.'Unki balle balle Pakistan mein ho rahi hai' (They are being celebrated in Pakistan)".