Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Which candidates won by highest margin in 2014 polls?

The last time J&K saw assembly elections was in 2014 before the scrapping of the Article 370 in 2019.
The three-phase polls for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are currently underway.
Voting for the second and third phases to be held on Wednesday, September 25, and Tuesday, October 1, respectively. The results will be declared on October 8.
Here are the candidates who had won the 2014 assembly polls with the highest voting margins.
BJP's Sat Paul Sharma from the Jammu West seat had won in 2014 by a voter turnout of 64.09 per cent and a margin of 50,629 votes against Congress' Surinder Singh Shingari.
BJP's Kuldeep Raj contested from the Hira Nagar (SC) constituency against Congress' Giridhari Lal Chalotra. Raj won by a voter turnout of 72.34 per cent and with a margin of 39,284 votes
BJP's Bali Bhagat who contested from Raipur Domana (SC) won with a voter turnout of 74.52 per cent. Bhagat won against Congress' Mula Ram with a margin of 32,143 votes.
BJP's Devinder Kumar Nayal
BJP's Devinder Kumar Nayal won the Samba (SC) seat in 2014 against JKNPP's Yash Paul Kundal with a margin of 22,118 votes and voter turnout of 75.60 per cent.
BJP's Dina Nath Bhagat had contested the 2014 J&K assembly elections from the Chanani (SC) constituency and won against Congress Krishan Chander. Bhagat won with a voter turnout of 75.18 per cent and with a margin of 20,332 votes.
Published 23 September 2024, 11:09 IST