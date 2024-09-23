Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Which candidates won by highest margin in 2014 polls?

The last time J&K saw assembly elections was in 2014 before the scrapping of the Article 370 in 2019.

The three-phase polls for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are currently underway.

Voting for the second and third phases to be held on Wednesday, September 25, and Tuesday, October 1, respectively. The results will be declared on October 8.

Here are the candidates who had won the 2014 assembly polls with the highest voting margins.