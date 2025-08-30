Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka has leading police force in the country: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Gehlot also called for enhanced use of technology in maintaining law and order, especially in tackling new-age crimes such as cybercrime.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 15:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliceThaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us