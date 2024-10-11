Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Will seek time from Raj Bhavan on October 12 for staking claim to form government: Farooq Abdullah

He expressed hope the NC-Congress alliance, of which CPI(M) is also a part, will get the time so that 'we can inform our friends to attend the ceremony'.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 14:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

J&K Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP defeated a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir voted after almost a decade, giving a decisive mandate to the National Conference-Congress alliance. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 14:05 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirFarooq AbdullahRaj BhavanJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us