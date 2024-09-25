J&K Assembly Election 2024 | Every vote for I.N.D.I.A. bloc will break 'chakravyuh of injustice': Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Today, as the second phase of voting gets underway for 26 seats, I exhort the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights." "When you press the voting button on the EVM, do think about how your decade was lost in betrayal. A state was downgraded to a Union Territory for the first time in history. There is widespread unemployment and rampant corruption, with land rights and social justice issues becoming prevalent," the Congress chief said.

