Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi to meet professionals from various sectors in Jammu next week

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet with professionals from various sectors here on September 25 that will provide a platform for open dialogue on challenges faced by them in Jammu and Kashmir and allow their voices to be heard at the national level.

Head of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Sanjay Sapru said the meet titled 'Dogri Dham' will take place during the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha's campaign trail in the union territory.

Gandhi will also hold professional meets in Srinagar to better understand the issues confronting these communities. "We are organising an exclusive meeting of professionals from Jammu and Kashmir with LoP Rahul Gandhi on September 25 in Jammu," Sapru told PTI.

He emphasised that the event is a pivotal opportunity for professionals to engage in an open dialogue about significant challenges in the region, offering a platform for their concerns to be raised at the national level.