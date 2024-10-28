Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP fields Gamaliyel Hembrom against Hemant Soren from Barhait

<p>The BJP on Monday annouced that Gamaliyel Hembrom, member of BJP's ally AJSU, will contest against JMM leader and Jharkhand incumbent chief minister Hemant Soren on the saffron party's ticket, from the Barhait constituency.</p>.<p>Aged 25, Hembrom contested against Soren on an AJSU ticket in 2019 but lost. </p>.<p>This comes after a leader of JMM leader on Sunday claimed that the BJP is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jharkhand/jharkhand-assembly-elections-2024-bjp-luring-candidates-with-rs-5-crore-offer-to-fight-against-hemant-soren-claims-jmm-leader-3250790">offering Rs 5 crore</a> within the party to "lure" any candidate to contest the assembly elections against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.</p><p>(With DHNS input)</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>