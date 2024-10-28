Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP fields Gamaliyel Hembrom against Hemant Soren from Barhait

Aged 25, Hembrom contested against Soren on an AJSU ticket in 2019 too, but lost.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 04:37 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 04:37 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandHemant SorenJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

