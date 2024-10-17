Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | How to register to vote offline?

<p>With the successful completion of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, the focus now shifts towards two other states - Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand-assembly-elections-2024">Jharkhand assembly elections</a> - the polls will be held in two phases - on November 13 and November 20. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 23, along with that of Maharashtra.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How to cast your vote without a voter ID.<p><strong>Here's a step-by-step guide on how one can register to vote offline:</strong></p><ol><li><p>Collect two copies of Form 6 from the office of Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers or Booth Level Officers, free of charge.</p> </li><li><p>Fill out the two copies of Form 6 and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in person or via post.</p> </li><li><p>You may call 1950 in case of any queries.</p></li></ol><p>For those who want to register to vote online, they may visit the Election Commission of India's <a href="https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/">Voter's Service Portal</a>.</p>.<p><strong>Who can register to vote?</strong></p><p>As per the ECI, one must be an Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date, i.e., January 1 of the year of revision of the electoral roll; a resident of the polling area of the constituency where they want to be enrolled; and not be disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.</p>