Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah

Shah claimed, 'Hemant babu welcomes infiltrators by rolling out the red carpets for them. We will identify and drive out them if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand.'
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 09:26 IST

Comments
Published 12 November 2024, 09:26 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandHemant SorenJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

