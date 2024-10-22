Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: 32 candidates file nominations on Oct 22, Over Rs 1 cr seized in Koderma

<p>Ranchi: Thirty-two candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the first phase of the assembly polls in Jharkhand, an election official said.</p><p>With these, the total number of nominations filed in various assembly constituencies till now has reached 57, he said.</p><p>As many as 43 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first round of polls on November 13.</p>.<p>The nomination process for the phase started on October 18 and will conclude on October 25.</p><p>"Thirty-two candidates have filed their nomination papers on Tuesday. Till Monday, 25 candidates had filed nominations,” Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said.</p><p>The nomination process for the second phase of elections to 38 assembly seats started on Tuesday but no document was filed on the very first day.</p><p>Post-announcement of the assembly elections, a total of Rs 12.5 crore in cash and goods have been seized in the state, he said.</p><p>Over Rs 1.07 crore in cash was recovered from a house in Koderma district on Tuesday, amid the ongoing search for the state assembly polls, police said.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the house around 2 am and recovered the cash from the residence of a hotel owner in the Koderma police station area.</p>.<p>Koderma Superintendent of Police (SP) Anudeep Singh said, “Around Rs 1.07 crore was recovered from the house during a raid. Some 58 grams of opium worth around Rs 27,000 and other items were also seized from the house.” He said that a person, who was present at the house during the raid, was arrested and interrogation is underway.</p><p>The SP said that an income tax team was also investigating the matter.</p><p>Kumar said 12 FIRs have been lodged so far for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and action is being taken as per the rules.</p><p>The assembly elections for 81 seats will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting of votes on November 23. </p>