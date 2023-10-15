Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand to launch campaign to include primitive tribes, sex workers, homeless in voters' list

J'khand to launch campaign to include primitive tribes, sex workers, homeless in voters' list
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 06:40 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: A special drive to include the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PTGs), sex workers and the homeless in the electoral roll will soon be launched in Jharkhand, a top official said.

An enrolment drive will also be conducted at every polling booth of the state on four days -- October 28-29 and November 4-5, he said.

"Apart from this, a special enrolment campaign will be conducted for primitive tribes (PTGs) on November 28, homeless people on November 29, senior citizens above 80 years of age on November 30, sex workers and ‘third gender’ on December 2 and physically challenged people on December 3," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar, said on Saturday.

Besides, an advance form that can be filled by 6.59 lakh students, who are completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2024, to get included in the electoral roll, has also been made available, he said.

“I appeal to the public to take full advantage of the drive and ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voters’ list,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 October 2023, 06:40 IST)
India NewsJharkhandTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT