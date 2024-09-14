PM Modi to flag off six Vande Bharat Express trains in poll-bound Jharkhand

The Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to improve the connectivity on these routes: Tatanagar – Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar – Varanasi, Rourkela - Howrah.

These trains are likely to boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata, etc. Apart from this, coal mines industries in Dhanbad, Jute industries in Kolkata, Iron and Steel-allied industries in Durgapur are also likely to get a major boost.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for Madhupur bypass line in Deoghar district and Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand. After completion, Madhupur bypass line will facilitate in avoiding detention of trains on Howrah-Delhi mainline and will also help in reducing travel time between Giridih and Jasidih. Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot will help in facilitating maintenance of coaching stocks at this station, the statement said.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling which is a part of Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations. The project will help in the increased mobility of goods and passenger traffic. Apart from this, four road under bridges (RUBs) shall also be dedicated to the nation.

During his visit to Jharkhand, the PM will so distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar.