<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said all pan masala packages, irrespective of size or weight, must display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and other mandatory declarations under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.</p>.<p>The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs said the amendment, notified through GSR 881(E), will come into force on February 1, 2026.</p>.Nirmala Sitharaman introduces 2 bills in Lok Sabha to levy excise duty on tobacco, cess on pan masala.<p>From that date, all manufacturers, packers and importers of pan masala must ensure full compliance, the Consumer Affairs Ministry statement said.</p>.<p>The amendment removes the earlier exemption that allowed small packs of 10 gm or less to avoid certain declarations. Now, even these smaller packs must print the RSP on their labels and display all declarations required under the 2011 rules.</p>.<p>The previous proviso under Rule 26(a) has been withdrawn and replaced with a new proviso specific to pan masala.</p>.<p>By mandating RSP on all packages, the amendment also facilitates the implementation of RSP-based GST levy on pan masala. This is expected to enable seamless enforcement of GST Council decisions and ensure proper tax assessment and revenue collection across all pack sizes, including the smallest units.</p>.<p>The move strengthens consumer protection by ensuring transparent pricing information across all pack sizes. It is expected to prevent misleading or deceptive pricing on smaller packs and help consumers make better-informed purchasing decisions, the statement added.</p>