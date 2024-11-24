BJP's false propaganda did not work in by-elections: Mangaluru MLC B K Hariprasad

<p>Mangaluru: MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-k-hariprasad">B K Hariprasad</a> said people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> have rejected the “money power” of the BJP- JD(S) coalition and supported the five guarantees and good administration which helped in ensuring peace and harmony, during the by-election for three assembly constituencies in Karnataka.</p><p>“The false propaganda over waqf properties by the BJP did not have any impact on the by-election results. The BJP had even misused IT, ED and CBI to ensure that the Congress lost the election. However, all their tactics did not work out in the state and voters have given a mandate for the Congress and have taught a lesson to their false propaganda,” he told reporters in Mangaluru.</p><p>To a query on whether Congress by-election victory will boost the government image and strengthen Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said “The election results have proved it as said by the CM.”</p><p>“The state government has effectively implemented guarantee schemes and given social security to the people of the state. After the Congress came to power, communal riots have been checked, and we ensured that the state is Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) by restoring peace,” he said.</p>.Congress sweep gives BJP-JD(S) a reality check in Karnataka.<p>Hariprasad said “We have given stiff competition in the by-elections to the opposition in all aspects. We believe in people’s power rather than money power.”</p><p>Hariprasad who was one of the coordinators of the Congress in the Jharkhand assembly election said that Jharkhand assembly election results proved that BJP’s rhetoric of “infiltration” in the Santhal Pargana region failed to consolidate voters in its favour and the INDIA alliance registered a landslide victory.”</p><p>He alleged that misappropriation and “money power” led to the debacle of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.</p><p>To a query on dynasty politics having received a setback in the by-elections, he said “BJP is the biggest example of dynasty politics. BJP only uses the slogan of dynasty politics to level allegations against the Congress. There are instances of one family having ten elected members in the BJP. The beauty of democracy is it is the people who elect their representatives,” he added.</p><p>MLC B K Hariprasad said that the Congress high command, KPCC and Chief Minister decide on the cabinet reshuffle.</p><p>To a query on the induction of B Nagendra back to the cabinet, he said “It is the prerogative of CM Siddaramaiah to take a call in consultation with AICC and KPCC president.”</p>