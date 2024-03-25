Buoyed by its Assembly poll success, Congress seeks to reclaim its bastion

Congress candidates D A Katti and V L Patil had won from Chikkodi in the 1957 and 1962 Lok Sabha elections respectively. After the seat was reserved for scheduled castes following delimitation, Congress candidate B Shankaranand made the seat his own with seven consecutive wins since 1967. In the 1996 election, Ratnamala Savanur of Janata Dal halted Shankaranand and the Congress’ juggernaut with a convincing win. She was rewarded with ministership for her giant-killing act. Ratnamala served as Union Minister of State for Planning and Implementation in Gujral ministry.