Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Over 45% voter turnout in 3 Assembly segments till 1:30 pm

While Channapatna recorded 48.15 per cent voter turnout, it was 43.5 per cent in Shiggaon, and 43.46 per cent in Sandur, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 05:33 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us