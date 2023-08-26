Home
Karnataka clears free power scheme for weavers

This was decided at a meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired to finalise modalities of implementing the budget announcement.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 19:41 IST

The government on Friday decided to go ahead with its budget promise of giving free power up to 250 units to small and marginal weavers in the state. 

This was decided at a meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired to finalise modalities of implementing the budget announcement.

In the 2023-24 budget, he had promised free electricity to looms and pre-looms up to a maximum monthly consumption of 250 units, applicable to those using power connections below 10 HP.  In a statement, he said the move would benefit small weavers.  

(Published 25 August 2023, 19:41 IST)
