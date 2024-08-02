Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA charge sheet against 2 for 'harbouring' key conspirator

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against two persons for allegedly harbouring a key conspirator in the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare two years ago, officials said.

Mansoor Pasha and Riyaz HY allegedly harboured Mustafa Paichar, considered a master trainer of PFI service team and who had conspired, recced and identified Nettaru to be eliminated at a public place on July 27, 2022 with an intention to strike terror among the people, NIA's spokesperson said.

Taking over from Karnataka Police, the NIA had re-registered the case on August 4, 2022 under various provisions of UA(P) Act and IPC.