<p>Guwahati: A suspected bomb explosion on a railway track near Kokrajhar in western Assam affected train services for more than four hours on Thursday.</p><p>According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the suspected blast on track was detected at around 1am between Salakati and Kokrajhar railway station when a goods train had to stop following a heavy jerk. </p><p>"On checking, it was found that there was damage on the track and sleepers, due to a suspected bomb blast. State Police, RPF and intelligence authorities are investigating the matter. The track was restored at 5:25am and normal train running has resumed," NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sarma said in a statement. </p><p>He said eight trains had to halt due to the incident. Patrolling has been intensified in the section.</p><p>The area falling under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) had witnessed a blast after several years. Peace was restored in BTR after the signing of a new BTC accord in 2020. There was no major violent incident in the area since then but the explosion on Thursday raised fears of return of violent days to the region. </p><p>The incident took place after recent change of guard in Bodoland Territorial Council that governs the five districts under the BTR. </p><p>Kokrajhar connects Assam with Bengal and rest of India. </p>