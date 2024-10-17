Not interested in contesting for Shiggaon bypoll, says BJP's Murugesh Nirani

<p>New Delhi: BJP leader and former Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday said that he was not an aspirant for contest as BJP candidate in Shiggaon assembly segment bypoll.</p><p>"I am not seeking the party ticket to contest from Shiggaon. I don’t want to contest from a different district as I belong to Bagalkot district. Let the party field a loyal party worker. I will also campaign and will ensure the BJP candidate victory," he told reporters here.</p><p>More than 60 people including Bharat Bommai, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted their application seeking tickets. Whoever the party fields, I will work for the candidate,” Nirani said.</p><p>“Since sizable voters in the constituency belong to the Panchamashali community, there was a pressure on me to contest from the seat. However, I am not interested in contesting,” he said.</p><p>Shiggaon bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13. The seat fell vacant after sitting MLA, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was elected as Lok Sabha member from Haveri seat.</p><p>Nirani was defeated from Bilagi assembly segment in Bagalkot district in the 2023 assembly polls.</p>