Not interested in contesting for Shiggaon bypoll, says BJP's Murugesh Nirani

Shiggaon bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13. The seat fell vacant after sitting MLA, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was elected as Lok Sabha member from Haveri seat.
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 17:24 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 17:24 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka Politicsmurugesh niraniBypolls

