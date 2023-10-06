Home
Homeelectionskarnataka

Now, can QR code and donate organs in Karnataka

Using the QR code, which is linked to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) website, citizens can seamlessly pledge to donate their organs.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 19:57 IST

The state health department on Thursday launched a QR code that will make the process of organ donation simpler.

Using the QR code, which is linked to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) website, citizens can seamlessly pledge to donate their organs.

Encouraging more citizens to come forward to pledge their organs, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao used the QR code and pledged his organs.

“Awareness among citizens is still low. More and more people should come forward to pledge their organs. If we can save someone’s life after we die, I think that is our biggest contribution to society. People should dispel myths around it and pledge their organs,” Rao said.

Statistics indicate that across the state, over 7,000 people have registered to transplant organs, including the kidneys and the heart, and close to 35,000 people have opted for organ donation.

