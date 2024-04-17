Rahul Gandhi should answer on why Congress govt failed to take up development works, says Prathap Simha Nayak

Rahul Gandhi should seek an explanation from C M Siddaramaiah on failure to release funds for development works and also for MLALAD scheme. Owing to the irresponsibility of State government, farmers in Mandya and citizens in Bengaluru are suffering from acute water crisis. Owing to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, state government released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at a time when the state was reeling under drought, he said and added that Rahul Gandhi and the government are directly responsible for water crisis.

Nayak said 692 farmers had ended their lives in Karnataka and Rahul Gandhi should seek an answer from the government.

Law and order situation had failed in the state due to congress government's soft corner towards extremists. Naxal activities have increased in the state. The Contractors Association had accused the government of being mired in corruption, he recollected.

"Will Rahul Gandhi seek an explanation from Siddaramaiah ?. Rahul Gandhi should answer to the people of Karnataka on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, he said. Nayak accused the Congress of engaging in building a narrative to project the NDA led government favouring the rich.