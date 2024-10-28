Ramesh Jarkiholi not to campaign for BJP in bypolls if state chief Vijayendra holds office

<p>Belagavi: Former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he would not campaign in the bypolls for three Assembly constituencies in the state if BJP state President B Y Vijayendra continues to hold office.</p><p>"As of now bypolls are in progress and I shall speak after the polling on November 13," he said.</p><p>"We want BJP to win all the three seats, but do not accept Vijayendra as state president and this has been communicated to the high command. Despite that, if the high command wants to, I will campaign," Jarkiholi told reporters here on Monday.</p><p>On a query about a statement by BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal that C P Yogeshwar, who <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/i-had-quit-congress-to-get-irrigation-schemes-to-channapatna-cp-yogeshwar-3251211">had quit Congress to join BJP</a>, had played a vital role in B S Yeddiyurappa becoming the chief minister, he said, "Yogeshwar, N R Santosh and Patil were in the frontline to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government even before the announcement of cabinet portfolios. Shankar and I had taken a pledge to oust the government, but shall not reveal more as it would embarrass the BJP during the by-election."</p>.‘One’ man’s decision brought me back to electoral politics: H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil trains guns at BJP turncoat C P Yogeshwar.<p>"Yogeshwar took a political decision to join Congress and become a candidate for the bypoll from Channapatna. If he had remained in the BJP, the party had good prospects of winning. Even now, we hope that the NDA candidate will win," he stated.</p><p>He predicted that NDA will get a majority in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ sacrifice to make Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister has led to BJP becoming stronger, he asserted.</p><p>"I was asked to campaign in Kannada areas like Jath, Akkalkot and Solapur, but I suggested the name of former MP Annasaheb Jolle to take the lead. I will also campaign in constituencies where needed," Jarkiholi said.</p><p>He said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had become part-time water resources minister and full-time BBMP minister. "Water Resources Department works have been affected due to his style of work and he should give up the portfolio. As department minister, I made efforts to share water with places along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, on both sides, and meetings had been held. But nothing progressed," he said.</p>