Sumalatha firm on Mandya

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday affirmed that nothing was finalised yet on who would contest in the constituency from NDA.
After returning from her meeting in Delhi with top BJP leaders, Sumalatha said, “There are suggestions from several quarters that I should contest from Chikballapur, but I have remained firm in my resolve to contest from Mandya.”
“I have already rejected the offer to contest from Bangalore North. Such being the case, do you (media) think I will agree to contest from Chikballapur?,” the actor-turned-politician said.
